Bramble lone Guyanese in West Indies B for Canada festival

By Frederick Halley

… Royston Crandon to lead Toronto Bears

TORONTO, Canada – Several regional players who missed out on selection in the current Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament, will have an opportunity to show off their wares in Cricket Canada’s four-team festival, set to start on Monday at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club (MLCC) ground, Toronto.

The tournament follows closely on the heels of the recently-concluded Global T20 Canada and according to Cricket Canada, “there’s no better way to conclude the summer season of 2018”.

The festival, which concludes on September 7, will feature losing Global T20 finalists West Indies B, Canada national team, Canada A and Toronto Bears and will be both One-day and T20 matches.

Cricket Canada will also be using the tournament as preparation for next month’s International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 Americas Group A qualifiers, set for North Carolina, USA.

The Labour Day holiday weekend will witness all the T20 matches and will also be streamed live.

Meanwhile, Anthony Bramble, who skippered the West Indies B in the Global T20 tournament, is the lone Guyanese included the West Indies B 14-man squad and speculation is rife whether he will be retained as captain. Also returning are Barbadian all-rounder Justin Greaves and Jamaican fast bowler Derval Green.

The squad also includes Test players Sunil Ambris and Jomel Warrican. Reports also indicate that Guyana’s senior team coach Esaun Crandon has been appointed coach of the team.

Another former Guyana and West Indies One-day player Royston Crandon will lead a strong Toronto Bears lineup which also feature former Guyana Under-19 players Eugene LaFleur and Raj Nannan as well as former Berbice Under-19 all-rounder Krishnadat Ramoo, all of whom are plying their trade in Toronto. The other Guyanese are Surjpaul Kandasammy, Adrian Sukwah and David Latcha.

The West Indies B 14-man squad reads: Sunil Ambris, Alick Athanaze, Sheno Berridge, Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Derval Greene, Jahmar Hamilton, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Kimani Melius, Jeavor Royal and Jomel Warrican.

Toronto Bears squad: Royston Crandon (captain), Raj Nannan, Rodrigo Thomas, Kamil Pooran, Rodney Lawrence, Eugene LaFleur, Teshwon Castro, Richard Harris, Ryan Nurse, Jeron Manniram, Jade Padmore, Atiba Alert, Rachad Forde, Krishnadat Ramoo, Surujpaul Kandasammy, David Latcha and Adrian Sukwah.

The Canadian national and A teams were not available up to press time.

Admission to the ground is likely to be free and spectators are requested to bring along their umbrellas and their favourite foods to enjoy the best of this summer’s cricket carnival.

Following are the fixtures:

Monday, August 27 – Canada A vs Toronto Bears (One-day); Tuesday, August 28 – Canada A vs Toronto Bears (One-day); Wednesday, August 29 – rest day.

Thursday, August 30 – T20 warm-up matches: Canada A vs Toronto Bears; Canada vs West Indies B; Canada A vs Canada; Toronto Bears vs West Indies B. Friday, August 31 – rest day.

Saturday, September 1 – T20: Canada vs Toronto Bears; Canada A vs West Indies B. Sunday, September 2 – T20: Canada vs Canada A; West Indies B vs Canada. Monday, September 3 – T20: Canada A vs Toronto Bears; Toronto Bears vs West Indies B. Tuesday, September 4 – rest day.

Wednesday, September 5 – One-day: Canada vs West Indies B. Thursday, September 6 – rest day. Friday, September 7 – One day: Canada vs West Indies B.