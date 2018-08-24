THE election of Volda Lawrence and Annette Ferguson to top positions of leadership of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) was a noteworthy occurrence. That event of August 19 gave all Guyanese – not just PNCR supporters – good reason to be proud. It underscores how far we have come, as a society, towards the goal of gender equality through the empowerment of women.

At the same time, it focusses attention on the work yet to be done to achieve the objective of gender equality. That objective is mandated by Sustainable Development Goal number 5, at the level of the United Nations General Assembly.

Gender equality is a state of equal ease of access to opportunities, resources and fairness of treatment regardless of gender. Unfortunately, historically, women have, and continue to be, discriminated against. In some societies, women still are not allowed to vote, drive a car, or even go outdoors alone. Fortunately, Guyana has progressed a far way from such practices.

Paraphrasing President David Granger’s publication ‘Women in Guyana’ in the last century, the status of women has improved from blatant discrimination during the colonial era, to agitation during the struggle for independence, to representation in the post-independence period, to a time of intense legislation. And, we must now move towards full realisation of gender equality.

There is no question that we have a long way to go; the high number of domestic violence reports alone is sufficient evidence of that fact. Add to this the disproportionately low numbers of women in top positions in major companies, corporations, and state-owned agencies, and the alarmingly high number of women who are heads of poor, single-parent households, and we may get some idea of the magnitude of work still to be done.

The administration recognises that gender equality cannot be realised by only the passage of legislation; history proves this to be true. Instead, there must be a change of mindset. The gap between political and economic opportunities between men and women must be narrowed and eventually eliminated. Towards that end, President Granger has articulated a five-point policy initiative.

First, equality of women. The failure of episodic interventions towards this goal requires a new approach. A comprehensive, long-term gender policy is needed. Such a National Gender Policy will safeguard the emotional and mental integrity of women as well as their physical wellbeing, with the goal of the eradication of discrimination. Government will continue to work with women’s organisations, law enforcement, and international organisations, among others, to achieve the goal of equality. The ultimate result should be women having a greater say in decision-making in all spheres of life.

Second, eradication of poverty. Poverty – particularly extreme poverty – is a major obstacle to equality. Children born to extreme poverty face the greatest challenges to survival. Women are more likely than men to be the heads of destitute households. Therefore, government will consider and implement measures to lift families out of poverty. Encouragement of entrepreneurship by women, access to micro-credit, and concessionary business financing are among the measures being undertaken. Expansion of current pro-women programmes is also being pursued.

Third, employment opportunities. The government wants more women in the workforce, but, there are challenges. Although many women have skills and qualifications, they simply cannot find jobs. Additionally, too many teenagers become pregnant, who, if they get a job, must spend their small income raising a child. Those children of poor, teenage mothers are more likely to do poorly at school, become delinquent, and have a high risk of disease. To address such issues, the administration will establish employment centres throughout the regions. Job-seekers will be matched with employers. Employers who establish women-friendly workplaces – such as those that include daycare centres – will be given special considerations, such as tax concessions.

Fourth, elimination of violence. Too many women are the victims of abuse. Experts have identified the root cause of domestic violence to be retrogressive attitudes towards women. Therefore, with the aim of ending domestic abuse, government will work towards transforming attitudes through education. At the same time, enforcement of anti-violence legislation will be a priority, as will continuous training of police, social workers, and other professionals who work with victims.

Fifth, education access. All girls must have access to primary and secondary schools. The gap between boys and girls regarding access to education must be closed. Additionally, remedial programmes will be made available; women who dropped out of school, for example, will have access to such programmes.

During his remarks marking International Women’s Day 2017, the president said that Guyana has made strides. And the fact that two women now sit at the helm of one of Guyana’s largest political parties is evidence of continuing progress. The president said, too, that Guyanese must change their attitudes in order to move the process further and faster. His Excellency said that we must dismantle impediments and remove barriers to gender equality by eradicating geographic, occupational, political and racial differences among ourselves. His advice must be heeded.