Venezuelan registered aircraft detained by SOCU

The authorities at the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle have been advised not to permit a Venezuelan registered aircraft to depart Guyana.

Reports are that the aircraft , a Beech Baron bearing registration YV 2377 , arrived on Sunday at Ogle around 17:00hrs.

The aircraft arrived from Puerto Ordaz , Venezuela and reports from Ogle are that investigators from the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) are looking at the the purpose of the aircraft’s operation here.

In July this year , another aircraft which arrived from Venezuela was detained by the authorities at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

It was revealed that the pilots and passengers were invited to Guyana by Mr. Michael Brassington who was at the airport to receive them and the “Handling Permission Form” listed Roraima Airways Inc. as the handling agent for the aircraft which bore registration YV 2493.

The aircraft and crew were later released by the authorities.