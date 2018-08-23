Dear Editor

THAT ‘lil bit of fun’ comment by a sitting minister in the Twin Island Republic was highly offensive and derogatory to women.

Since when does the unravelling of a female in public constitute a ‘lil bit of fun’?

Women all over the Caribbean and farther afield should rise up and let their voices be heard against this atrocious conduct which was directed not just against our Hindu sisters, but indeed against womanhood.

The slap on the wrist apology is what we have come to expect and accept and it is time to say enough is enough.

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed