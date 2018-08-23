KFC title sponsors Petra Goodwill tournament 

FAST food giant, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), has thrown its support behind the Petra organisation for a four-team Goodwill football tournament this year end.

Launched yesterday at the company’s Vlissengen Road office, the tournament will see three Guyanese teams take on Trinidad’s Shiva Hindu College Boys’ team.

“We believe that the tournament should have a good spread,” said Mendonca, adding that, “the team has proved itself as one of the better hinterland units.”

He noted that the other two teams that will participate will be named shortly.

GFF president Wayne Forde congratulated the Petra organisation and also pledged the federation’s support.

Forde continued by adding that the, collaboration between the fast food company and the football organisers augurs well for the development of the sport.

He singled out its investment in youth development.

Restaurant manager for the Hincks Street Branch, Madonna Nelson, reminded persons of exactly what Forde was talking about.

The U-18 tournament is set for December.