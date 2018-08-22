Sunshine thrash Better Hope, Good Success whip Carr Tec

TORONTO, Canada — After going down to Dant the previous weekend in the Caribbean Sensation 10/10 final, Sunshine rebounded to inflict a resounding 95-run victory over Better Hope when the Norman Sue Bakery (NSB)-sponsored 15-over softball tournament, organised by the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL), climaxed at the Ashtonbee ground, Scarborough here last Saturday.

While Sunshine were basking in glory on pitch number one in Conference A, Good Success were also crowned Conference B champions after recording a convincing 23-run win over Carr Tec on pitch number two.

The Conference A consolation final saw Rems registering their second consecutive title in as many weeks, thrashing Caribbean Sensation by seven wickets on Ashtonbee Reservoir number one while GTA Storm carted off the Conference B consolation championship, whipping Smashers by 16 runs on number two.

Chasing a challenging 150 for victory, after Sunshine reached 149 for four in their allotted 15 overs, Better Hope never got their innings going and were left high and dry on 54 for eight when their 15 overs expired. The only batsman to offer token resistance was Avinash Singh with 21.

Skipper Anil Mahadeo was the chief destroyer with the commendable figures of three for six from three overs while Avinash Sookdeo claimed two for seven also from three. Mahendranauth ‘Bobby’ Parasnauth had a remarkable spell of one wicket for one run from his three overs.

Earlier, openers Imran Ali and the consistent Hemnarine Chattergoon had given Sunshine an excellent start of 78 in just eight overs, setting the stage for an explosive knock towards the end by Looknauth Ramsuchit who spanked three sixes and a four in an unbeaten 27. Ali’s top-score of 45 contained four fours while Chattergoon struck two fours in his 27, both batsmen going via run-out.

Over at number two, Good Success were indebted to a blistering 43 off 28 balls from Imran Khan and great support from Naveed Ali who blasted three sixes in his 31. The two featured in a fine third-wicket stand of 76 after Good Success were 19 for two in the third over.

Khan’s knock included four huge sixes and a four as his team reached 123 for five in their allotted 15 overs. Lall ‘Dingo’ Singh and Shadeek Khan bagged two for 14 and 24 respectively.

Despite an attacking 41 (2×6, 2×4) from Rovendra Mandolall, Carr Tec were rolled over for 100 in 13.4 overs, having no answer to Ashok Ramjas, who ended with the amazing figures of five for 18 in his three overs. Naveed Ali crowned a fine all-round performance with two for 16.

In the Conference A consolation match-up, Caribbean Sensation took first strike and were limited to a paltry 59 for nine in their 15 overs with opener Richard Driffied being the standout with 32, hitting a six and a four in the process. Shiv Lalchand (three for 10), the consistent Andy Persaud (three for 18) and Narendra Mandolall (two for seven) were the chief destroyers.

Led by a quick 26 (three sixes) from skipper Richard Dias, Rems raced to 60 for three in 11.4 overs to win easily.

Consistent knocks by Khemraj Dhanpaul 26 (2×6, 1×4), Lloyd Ruplall 25 (2×6, 2×4) and Sheldon Burnett 21 (2×6, 1×4) saw GTA Storm reaching 115 for six in their allotted 15 overs at Ashtonbee Reservoir number two. Devon Ramnauth claimed three for 31 for Smashers.

Ramnauth then returned to slam two sixes and a four in a top score of 29 while Nazir Khan supported with 22 as Smashers could muster only 99 for eight when their 15 overs expired. Skipper Uniss Yusuf took two for five, Ramo Malone two for 22 and Burnett two for 27.

At the presentation ceremony, OSCL president Albert Ramcharran expressed sincere thanks to the Sue family for their continued sponsorship of the tournament.

The Most Valuable Players (MVPs) were: Imran Ali (Sunshine), Avinash Singh (Better Hope), Ashok Ramjas (Good Success), Rovendra Mandolall (Carr Tec), Andy Persaud (Rems), Richard Driffield (Caribbean Sensation), Sheldon Burnett (GTA Storm) and Devon Ramnauth (Smashers).

It should be noted that this was Andy Persaud’s third consecutive MVP award, following brilliant bowling performances in the Damodar Daesrath-organised inter-county tournament and the Caribbean Sensation 10/10 final.

Apart from the winners’ and runners-up trophies, all the participating players were recipient of medals. (Frederick Halley)