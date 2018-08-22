EVER since the Alliance For Change (AFC) announced that it would be contesting the 2018 local government elections (LGEs) separately from the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), political pundits have been voicing their opinions on the implications of that decision for the future of the coalition, the dynamics of inter-party politics, and the consequences for the 2020 regional and general elections.

Unfortunately, this has deprived ordinary Guyanese of much-needed and desperately desired informed analyses of what LGEs mean for them, their families, and their communities. Regrettably, some commentators have totally overlooked the importance of issues that will be impacted by local government elections.

Contrary to some of the held views in society, LGEs are not a sideshow to national elections; LGEs are no less important than general elections. In fact, LGEs may have a greater impact on the day-to-day lives of citizens. Additionally, the issue of inter-party politics may have little bearing on the matters that are of greatest interest to the ordinary man or woman.

Article Nine of the constitution states, ‘Sovereignty (supreme power or authority) belongs to the people, who exercise it through their elected representatives and the democratic organs established by or under this constitution.’ This means that all decision-making power resides with the citizens of Guyana. And when local government elections are held, the people choose persons who live within their own neighbourhoods to administer their affairs. Those representatives know about the needs of the neighbourhood, and the priorities of the community. This grassroots system of representative government is the purest distillation of democracy mandated by our constitution. It therefore supersedes any other tier of government as it relates to democratic governance.

Persons elected by the people at LGEs have enormous responsibilities and power. They are legally responsible for building and maintaining roads, bridges, playgrounds, streetlights, markets, and other infrastructure. They must make sure that parapets are weeded, drains are cleaned, and garbage is collected. They are also responsible for fostering residents’ involvement and participation in the cultural life of the community. Those representatives have a duty to interact and consult with residents frequently and meaningfully, and they are obligated to work on behalf of their constituents, and they are answerable to those voters. Clearly, it is a big job.

Local government elections are not intended to be a referendum on national politics; LGEs are not intended to test the strength of coalitions. Instead, LGEs are intended to ensure the periodic, regular renewal of democracy at the grassroots level; LGEs are intended to give citizens the opportunity to decide the future of their communities, and shape their neighbourhoods as they see fit.

Being the bedrock upon which the foundation of democratic governance is constructed, local government must, in the minds of citizens and political commentators, be seen for what it is meant to be: the basis of our democracy.

While one may understand an increased interest in national politics during the run-up to local government elections – after all, prior to the LGEs of March 18, 2016, there had been no local democratic renewal for some two decades. Indeed, as we inch closer to Local Government Elections, Guyanese should be encouraged to participate in this civic duty through objective analyses of candidates.

That having been said, it is not too late to attempt to put aside any distraction which may take away from making informed and objective decisions at the polling booth. It is not too late to put aside prejudices and make decisions based only on what is best for our communities. And it is not too late to realise that the decision by the AFC – far from being the harbinger of doom–may actually have given citizens a wider choice of candidates, a development which is certainly interesting, and may be, arguably, positive.