East La Penitence man turns self in after killing wife

Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by her reputed husband on Wednesday morning.

The woman has been identified as Shenece Lawrence of Broad Street , Georgetown. Reports are that the woman was fatally stabbed by her husband , who is a security guard.

Reports are the couple were planning to marry in December this year . However , according to the woman’s aunt , the man often accused his partner of being unfaithful to him.

Reports are that in June this year , the woman’s family asked him to leave their Broad Street home. He later moved to Freeman Street , East La Penitence to live in an apartment owned by a friend of the family.

A family member noted that Lawrence moved in with the man sometime later but moved out of the house last Thursday and returned on Sunday last. She returned on Wednesday morning , reportedly at the invitation of the man.

Neighbours noted that the suspect was seen with a knife in the yard earlier on Wednesday and they suspected that the man may have planned to injure the woman when she arrived at the home.

He later turned himself into police custody.