Tremor shakes Guyana

Acting Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Kester Craig says following the tremor that shook Guyana on Tuesday , the body was not in receipt of any tsunami warning.

The United States Geological Surveys reported that a 7.3 magnitude quake occurred at 5:31 PM (Guyana Time) off the north north west of Yaguaraparo, Venezuela to a depth of 123.2 kilometers.

The CDC head told the Guyana Chronicle that the Hydrometeorological Service is closely monitoring the situation.

In the event of an earthquake, Craig issued a few precautions. “For earthquake there is a whole list of precaution that you can take, but if you are in doors you need to drop down to the ground take cover and get under a sturdy table or piece of furniture and hold on until the shaking stop. Stay away from glass windows, do not use the door ways. So I have a whole list of precaution on my facebook page,” he said.

“Currently, we are monitoring to see if there are any tsunami warnings that will be set for Guyana. I spoke with Hydromet Services, which has responsibility to give warnings for tsunami. And they have indicated so far that from the specific warning centre that there is no tsunami warnings for Guyana. They will continue to monitor it and soon will issue a statement with regards to tsunami warnings for the country but at the moment the tide is low so if there is any tsunami, it’s not likely to be any high surge,” Craig said.

Around 17.30hrs, Guyana experienced a tremor that sent many persons running out of buildings and taking to social media platforms including Facebook to share their views.

The tremor was as a result of the earthquake which occurred off the coast of Venezuela. Trinidad, Barbados and Grenada were also reportedly affected by the quake.

Many Guyanese say the magnitude of the tremor was beyond what they experienced in the past.