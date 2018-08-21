Corruption can be eradicated

OVER the last three or four years, the term “corruption” has been much featured in the media, and invariably used to refer to politicians and those close to them.

But the term is not unique to Guyana, since it is now heard in almost all countries of the world. The literature on corruption is vast, and it is rewarding to acquaint oneself with even a fraction of it. Many Guyanese people believe the term refers only to politicians and those aligned with them, and the politicians themselves strengthen this assumption by accusing each other of it.

Accordingly, few of those people who glibly discourse about corruption have a precise meaning of the term in mind. One of the simplest definitions is “Corruption is the abuse of a trusted power used for private and personal gain, which gain may be immediate or less direct”.

For convenience, corruption could be broken down into three segments: Political Corruption, Administrative Corruption and Professional Corruption. Political Corruption involves politicians and persons closely aligned with them; Administrative Corruption involves persons at administrative levels both in the public service and in the private sector; and Professional Corruption would involve lawyers, sellers of goods and services and so on.

Such corruption is also characterised by their intensity; that is whether they are Petty, Grand or Systemic.

These three systems of corruption manifest themselves in a variety of actions, and it is these actions which members of the public experience and know. Such actions include bribery, embezzlement, theft, fraud, graft, electoral mismanagement and manipulation, extortion and blackmail, abuse of discretion, favouritism, nepotism and clientelism. Many of these actions could be practiced by any of the segments of the body of corruption.

For example, the police or politicians or medical personnel could practice bribery or embezzlement or favouritism.

Corruption must be resisted, uncovered, punished and exorcised, because it results in the oppression of ordinary folk, leads to a breakdown of morality in any society, weakens and destroys governmental institutions, and results in general underdevelopment. Nigeria is a typical example of such underdevelopment resulting from corruption. Nigeria’s vast oil wealth was never diverted to economic and social development, but was plundered by locals and foreigners, leaving the country in a state of underdevelopment.

Ordinary folk suffer more from the effects of petty corruption, as, for example, when they have to pay the traffic police to avoid them wasting time in the courts on dubious traffic charges.

Or in some government offices where one has to give officers bribes to do work for which they have been employed and paid.

President David Granger, since he assumed office, has been speaking out against corruption. For example, in February last, while addressing the police conference, he emphatically attacked corruption and told the police that they could not cure corruption by ignoring it or merely transferring a corrupt officer from one branch to another or demotion of a miscreant. Or in May last, while addressing the Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments of the Public Service, the President called upon public servants to be professional and to do the work they are paid for and not to try to extort private gain from the people they are obligated to serve. In his own words, he and his administration would show zero tolerance for corruption and bribery. Government has also expressed its disdain of all perceived corrupt practices in other areas of state activity. In Guyana, unlike many parts of the world where corruption is endemic and where it is accepted as a norm, all Guyanese people, irrespective of their political affiliations, reject corruption and would like to return to the time when there was a clean uncorrupt society.

Various standard anti-corruption measures have been taken, such as having camera systems whereby miscreants could be photographed and even recorded. Prosecution of persons accused of corruption. Elaborate money laundering systems have been put into place at the banks and elsewhere. And in many government departments such as the Deeds Registry and the Guyana Revenue Authority where petty and sometimes even grand corruption could take place, the staff which meet the public are periodically shifted around. Even strong whistleblower legislation has been enacted. The war on corruption must continue to be waged on all fronts until and it behooves everyone to join the fight to extirpate it.