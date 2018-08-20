Knight Riders snatch last-ball win to break Tallawahs hearts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, (CMC) – Barbadian Javon Searles held his nerve to smash a boundary off the final ball of the match as Trinbago Knight Riders pulled off a sensational four-wicket victory over Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League here Sunday night.

Half-centuries from Colin Munro (67) and Darren Bravo (50) had put the reigning champions on course to overhaul their target of 183 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium but they still started the final over requiring seven runs for victory.

Fast bowler Oshane Thomas kept Searles scoreless from the first ball and a bungled paddle sweep off the next ball resulted in a leg bye, which got captain Dwayne Bravo (36) on strike.

However, Thomas then struck what seemed the crucial blow when he had Dwayne Bravo caught on the ropes at deep point by Kennar Lewis off the third delivery.

Searles missed the fourth ball and Thomas then bowled a wide to reduce the target to five runs from the last two balls. When Searles and Denesh Ramdin scampered two to long off, it left TKR requiring three runs from the final ball.

Thomas then chose the wrong time to bowl his worst delivery of the over and Searles crashed the wide length ball through cover point to break the Tallawahs hearts.

The defeat for the home side was their second on the trot at the venue and it saw them slip to third in the standings on six points, behind the top placed Guyana Amazon Warriors and the second placed TKR only on net run rate.

Earlier, opener Glenn Phillips struck 80 from 55 balls while David Miller hit an unbeaten 72 from 34 balls as Tallawahs tallied 182 for five off their 20 overs.

Sent in, Tallawahs were stumbling on 47 for three in the ninth over, undermined by Man-of-the-Match left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, who took two of the wickets to fall to end with three for 19 from his four overs.

But Phillips smashed three fours and five sixes, putting on 112 for the fourth wicket with Miller, who belted five fours and sixes, as they turned the innings around.

In reply, TKR were in strife at 28 for three in the sixth over, losing the key wicket of Brendon McCullum for eight, caught by Steven Taylor running back from point off Thomas (2-29).

Munro and Darren Bravo then combined in the key stand, putting on 107 for the fourth wicket to haul TKR back into contention.

The left-handed Munro stroked four fours and sixes off 51 deliveries while Bravo, also a left-hander, notched five sixes in his 35-ball knock.

When left-arm seamer Imad Wasim hit the base of Bravo stumps in the 17th over, TKR still needed 48 runs from 22 balls, but the older Bravo arrived to lash five sixes in a stunning 11-ball cameo before Searles staged his last-over heroics.

TALLAWAHS

K Lewis lbw b Pierre 1

+G Phillips c & b Bravo 80

S Taylor c Searles b Pierre 8

R Taylor c Bravo b Ahmed 7

D Miller not out 72

*A Russell c Bravo b Ali Khan 2

R Powell not out 1

Extras (b1, lb1, w9) 11

TOTAL (5 wkts, 20 overs) 182

Did not bat: Imad Wasim, K Santokie, A Zampa, O Thomas

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-26, 3-47, 4-159, 5-170.

Bowling: Ali Khan 4-0-50-1, Pierre 4-0-19-2, Fawad Ahmed 4-0-23-1, Narine 4-0-42-0, DJ Bravo 4-0-46-1.

TKR

S Narine c Russell b Wasim 0

C Lynn run out 2

C Munro b Russell 67

B McCullum c Taylor b Thomas 8

DM Bravo b Imad Wasim 50

*DJ Bravo c Lewis b Thomas 36

J Searles not out 6

+D Ramdin not out 0

Extras (b1, lb6, w8) 15

TOTAL (6 wkts, 20 overs) 184

Did not bat: Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, K Pierre.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-10, 3-28, 4-135, 5-169, 6-177.

Bowling: Imad Wasim 4-0-17-2, Santokie 3-0-41-0, Thomas 4-0-29-2, Taylor 4-0-36-0, Russell 4-0-41-1, Zampa 1-0-13-0.

Result: TKR won by four wickets.

Man-of-the-Match: Khary Pierre.