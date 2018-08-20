Five cops promoted on the spot

– after winning debating competition

THE Police ‘A’ Division (Georgetown-East Bank Demerara) debating team defeated the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in the force’s Debating Competition 2018 for the Justice Horace Mitchell Trophy in the final held Friday at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary.

The competition had over a dozen judges with several rounds of vigorous competition. The judges were happy with the quality and level of preparations.

The moot for the debate was: “There is a direct correlation between domestic violence and culture.”

Constable David Prince, who was later promoted to lance corporal, was adjudged the best speaker.

In attendance were senior officers of the force including Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine and special invitees.

Ramnarine, who was also a debater and was best speaker on multiple occasions, told the gathering that he was impressed with the presentations.

The Top Cop was so impressed that he made five promotions on the spot. Constable Timothy Roberts. Constable Quincy Lacon, Constable Desmond Nicolson, Constable David Prince, and Constable Bruce Charles were all promoted to lance corporal.

In consultation with other senior officers, the commissioner of police (ag) also moved up the first-place cash prize to $35,000, the runner up to $25,000 and best speaker to $20,000.

Public Relations Officer Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan in an invited comment said in the Guyana Police Force, debates provide for investigation and intensive analysis of significant contemporary problems.

He explained that although debate topics are multi-faceted and cut across several disciplines, they allow debaters to gain knowledge from unique disciplines outside their normal routines.

“Debates in the force develop the ability of ranks to make prompt, analytical responses, while cross-examination demands quick and decisive responses to questions about argumentation made before, as such debaters develop excellent listening skills while developing note-taking, and analysing information as they hear it,” Superintendent Ramlakhan explained.

He said debaters learn the value of suspending judgment until both sides are scrutinised and noted that the debater not only requires work in knowing speech material, but in the presentation of the material.