BREAKING: Volda Lawrence elected Chair of PNCR

….campaign for LGE starts : President David Granger

History was created on Sunday night when Minister of Public Health , Volda Lawrence was elected to serve as party chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) following elections at the party’s 20th Biennial Congress .

Long standing member , Dr George Norton and Annette Ferguson , the Junior Minister of Public Infrastructure were jointly elected to serve as Vice Chair of the party. Party Leader ,President David Granger was not challenged for the leadership position.

Minister of State , Joseph Harmon and Attorney General Basil Williams ,who was replaced by Lawrence on Sunday night , also campaigned for the post.

Hewley Griffith , the returning officer in his announcement of the results, noted that Lawrence obtained 346 votes , Harmon 287 and Williams 183 votes. For the Vice-Chair post , Norton obtained 242 votes while Ferguson obtained 260 votes.

President Granger told the gathering following the announcement of the results ,”this morning the contest is over ,the Local Government Elections campaign starts.”

He described the elections as “a demonstration of democracy.” While noting that he is honoured to be leader of the party , he said that the electoral process was difficult but according to him it was “plain and complete.”

He said too that ,”we have put our faith in the collective wisdom of our membership.”The President noted that political office is not a glamorous affair or a “celebrity matter.”

He said at the end of the day ”we are one party”,one which he noted is important to members and the country.He said the elected members each understand their duties as he noted that they are also members of Cabinet.

Celebrations were ongoing at Congress Place as news of the results were announced.

Lawrence noted in remarks that she pledges to “walk the walk and talk the talk.” She also pledged to work with the party leaders to ensure that the needs of the people are addressed and that “we all work together in unity.”

Said Lawrence ,”We all are members of the greatest party in this country the PNCR. This is the party to be a member of , I will walk side by side with you and I will bring the women with me and we will carry you and this party onward.”

Following the elections , Harmon told reporters that the electoral process has “re-engineered” and “reinvigorated” the base of the party.

Lawrence, for her part, took her campaign across the country to venues on the coastland as well as several hinterland locations including Regions Eight, Nine and 10.

Earlier this month, she met with supporters in the Rupununi including representatives from the town of Lethem and several villages including Karasabai, Katoonarib and Sawarinau.

In July, Lawrence , who received strong support from the female delegates on Sunday , met several youths whom she noted “refuelled” her by placing their faith, hope and trust in her.

The electoral process will continue later today when newly elected members of the party executive committee will be announced.