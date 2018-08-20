Barbados, Guyana still unbeaten after easy Regional Under-19  wins

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, (CMC) – West Indies Under-19s opener Shian Brathwaite stroked a half-century to power Barbados to their second win of the Regional Under-19 one-day championship while Guyana also remained unbeaten in the third round of matches here Monday.

Playing at the Arnos Vale Stadium, Barbados chased down 154 to dispose of the previously unbeaten Windward Islands by seven wickets with Brathwaite stroking an unbeaten 73.

Brathwaite faced 103 balls and crunched five fours and sixes, anchoring three key partnerships to control a tricky run chase.

Firstly, he added 47 for the first wicket with Mekhail Marshall who made 24 before putting a further 46 for the third wicket with Kadeem Alleyne (15).

Finally, he paired with Antonio Morris (24 not out) in an unbroken 51-run, fourth wicket partnership which put Barbados over the line.

Earlier, fast bowler Matthew Forde ripped through the Windwards with a spell of five for 38 to send them tumbling for 153 all out in the 44th over.

Lincoln Durand top-scored with 43 and Jeron Noel got 30, the pair adding 66 for the eighth wicket after the innings lay in ruins at 64 for seven in the 19th over.

At Cumberland, another Windies Under-19 star produced the goods as Guyana marched to a five-wicket victory over Jamaica.

Sent in, Jamaica were dismissed for 166 in the penultimate over, with Carlos Brown top-scoring with 79 from 91 deliveries with four fours and sixes.

They were struggling on 42 for four in the 14th over but Brown posted 37 with Dominik Samuels (9) for the fifth wicket and a further 52 with Sanjay Brown (14) for the sixth wicket.

New-ball bowlers Yadram snatched four for 19 while Joshua Jones finished with three for 38.

In reply, Guyana reached their target in the 36th over with Sachin Singh stroking 32, Kevin Sinclair getting 31 not out and Yadram and Kevelon Anderson, 25 apiece.

Opener Singh laid the foundation for the innings, posting 40 for the first wicket with Joshua Persaud (18) and a further 38 with Anderson for the second wicket.

In the other game at Sion Hill, Leeward Islands made light work of Canada, bowling them out for 59 and then strolling to their target to win by eight wickets.

The fourth round bowls off Thursday.