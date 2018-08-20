Armed bandits rob, tie up Mahaica family

FIVE armed, masked bandits robbed a Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) family on Saturday night carting off cash, jewellery and electronic items.

Enquires disclosed that the victims reside in a two-storey wooden and concrete building and on Saturday night, the bandits gained access to the house after entering the yard and holding one of the occupants at gunpoint.

The armed men then entered the home and tied the hands and feet of a 56-year-old fruit vendor, while demanding cash from her husband, who was assaulted and gun-butted to the head.

The robbers then raided the home which had four occupants and made good their escape in an unknown direction, leaving all the victims tied up in the house.

The victims managed to untie themselves and contact was made with the police. An investigation is in progress.