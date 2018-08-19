Youth conference aims to empower young people

THE Department of Youth, which falls under the umbrella of Ministry of the Presidency – Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, on Friday, launched its inaugural Guyana Youth Conference 2018, under the theme, ‘Youth Perspective for Empowerment and Development for a better Guyana.’

This conference is slated for September 24th, 25th, and 26th at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre and caters for young people across Guyana between the ages of 18-35. It will begin with a State youth reception and tour for young people from the outlying regions and continues with two days of discussions by our young people.

Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael, shared that the Department of Youth has been working assiduously to ensure the development and involvement of youths, through various programmes and initiatives and this conference aims to assist in the empowerment of young people. “This conference is an initiative focused on creating a platform for young people to learn, share and express their views on topical, relative issues that they face within their communities, regions and country as a whole,” she said.

She added that it is geared to have some 300 attendees comprising of youth from all 10 administrative regions. And they all will hear from agencies, ministries and NGOs, as well as experts on various pertinent areas for youth empowerment and development. These presentations she said, will be followed by plenaries, with an aim of creating action steps for the attendees.

Senior Research and Planning Officer, Adeti De Jesus, echoed Carmichael, adding that this conference is aimed to ensure that they capture young people to foster participation and inclusion of Guyanese youths to aid in nation-building.

The Department commits to continue serving the young people of Guyana and provide opportunities for them to be heard and participate in decision-making processes and continue to ensure that their empowerment is priority.

The Department of Youth encourages all young people across the length and breadth of Guyana to register for the event by uplifting registration forms from the office located at 91 Middle Street Georgetown or by completing the online registration by going to www.youthconferencegy.com or their Facebook pages.

For further information, feel free to contact the Department of Youth on 226-7144