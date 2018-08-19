Daughter of farmer tops Region Six at CSEC

– taken to school on motorcycle by father for past 13 years

JC Chandisingh Secondary School student Darshanie “Anjalie” Jadubir has secured 16 Grade Ones and one Grade Two at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) and has emerged as Region Six top student.

Her outstanding achievement has also placed her 11th in the country.

The quiet and content young lady was ecstatic at the news of her achievement which was relayed to her by a friend who called her around noon on Friday.

Jadubir, who credited her success to God, her parents and teachers for their support and encouragement, said her hard work and sacrifices over the past five years have paid off.

According to the young lady, she is averaged at pretty much everything she does, and as such, she challenged herself to write 16 subjects and to do well.

“I had to change my mindset and try to not let other stuff happening around you affect you because as a teen, lots of things are happening but you have to be stable,” she said.

Jadubir urges her peers to work hard but find a balance with academics and leisure time.

“You need to work hard but you also need to find time for yourself to

take care of your mental health because it’s important. You don’t need

to overwork yourself, just give it your best shot and success will be

yours…. I didn’t know I was going to do that well. I was anticipating

something much lower, but I am very happy I worked hard and studied

beyond hours and I am glad that I was able to reap the benefits,” the young lady said.

Her Parents, however, knew that their daughter would have done well, since she had topped her school at the National Grade Six Examinations in 2013 and was a top student throughout her years at secondary school.

Jadubir’s mother–Basmat Jainarine, a housewife, and father Narine

Jadubir, a cash crop farmer–were emotional as they were told their

“little girl” was among the top students in the country.

Her father was lost for words.

“I am very proud of my daughter. It was surprising but I always knew

she had it in her.”

As he spoke, he pointed to his parked motorcycle which was used to transport his daughter to school for the past 13 years.

“Since nursery to secondary that man (motorcycle) been helping out,” he said, relating that he encountered many challenges to keep his daughter in school but never gave up, as he wanted her to have a bright future.

“Sometimes, it’s difficult but as parents you have to do your best regardless of what you are faced with, you have to put your child’s education first,” the proud father said.

Jadubir, who has a passion for science and technology, hopes to pursue a

career along that path in the future.

Skeldon Line Path Secondary this year also produced several other high flyers.

Yugeeta Kumar obtained 14 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos; Pravena Bhoge

secured passes in 16 subjects with 13 Grade Ones and three Grade

Twos; Sarveena Persaud attained 12 Grade Ones, three Grade Twos and one Grade Three while Melisa Rama secured 12 Grade Ones.

The East Berbice Corentyne District continues to excel with Renee

Bisnauth of Berbice High School achieving 13 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos.