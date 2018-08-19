‘Brown Boy’, Drakes clutch goals clinch New Era Futsal title for Figgy Green Jaguars

CLUTCH goals from Captain John ‘brown boy’ Waldron and Colwyn Drakes brought the curtain down on one of the most entertaining display of Futsal, as they guided Figgy Green Jaguars to come-from-behind 8 – 7 win over Germans on Sunday to win the Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil New Era Entertainment championship in Linden.

Played in front of a vociferous crowd at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Drakes finished the night with a hat-trick including the winning goal, while Waldron along with Deon Charter netted twice and Donovan Francis’ lone strike was enough to see the tournament favourites walking away with the competition’s $600,000 first place prize.

With tears flowing down their cheeks, the young Germans side received their second place $250,000, after goals by Andre Myers (2), Orlanzo Thurman (2), Tyrese McAlister (1), Ryan Noel (1) and goalkeeper Tevin Crawford (1) were not enough to see them winning after their brilliant run in the tournament.

Germans sent their supporters into a frenzy when they raced to a two-goal cushion, thanks to Noel and Myers, even minutes into the contest, but Waldron, more popularly known as ‘Brown Boy’ showed why he’s the most skilful player in Linden in this format of the game, in helping to rally his team to a come-back.

Charter pulled one back for the Green Jaguars, but McAllister scored to keep the pressure on the eventual winners, and maintained the Germans’ two-goal lead (3 – 1) at half time.

The resumption of the game in the second half saw both sides going at each other, but the conundrum for the Germans really started when they couldn’t contain the Green Jaguars when they decided to press forward, and Drakes and Waldron leading the attack.

Drakes, the eventual MVP, along with Waldron and Francis, scored to bring the Champions back into the game. However, Thurman scored back-to-back goals for the Germans who were leading 6 – 7, with a little under a minute remaining.

The Germans supporters had already begun to celebrate, but Waldron would silence the crowd when he crafted and scored the equalizer.

It was game-on from then, and Waldron once again put his team on his shoulder, this time creating the winning goal for Drakes, whose goal was scored just as the time expired.

Wild celebrations erupted while the team, sponsored by Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira and their fans rushed to the court; but in a corner protesting in tears were the Germans.

The losing finalist and their fans believed that Drakes goal was scored after the time had expired, and despite their protest, the referees held on to the notion that the winning goal was scored prior to the clock’s expiration.

Meanwhile, in the third place playoff, it was a goal fest, with Goodfellas winning 11 – 10 over Quiet Storm, to go home with $100,000. The losers, Quiet Storm, settled for the $50,000 fourth-place prize.

The tournament was sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise, ExxonMobil, Bakewell, Cell Smart, Power Producers & Distributors Incorporated (PPDI), Stag Beer, Dragon Stout, Sankar’s Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper Services, among a number of other businesses from within Linden.