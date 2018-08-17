Vietnamese found dead at D’Urban Backlands

THE body of a Vietnamese man was discovered around 19:00hrs on Wednesday in the compound of a construction site where he was working and residing, police have confirmed.

Dead is Nguyen Nigoc Anh, 32. The site is located at Track ‘J’ D’Urban Backlands next to the Chinese Embassy, where a large-scale complex is being built. A laceration was seen on the back of the victim’s head.

The body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem. Two persons have been held and taken into police custody and are assisting with the investigation.