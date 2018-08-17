EPIC Dynamic Dance group grooming girls in the art of dancing

FROM as young as five years old, girls residing in the mining town of Linden are garnishing the skills to become professional dancers through a dance movement initiated by the Epic Dynamic Dance Group. The group is managed by three young women; Shannon and Kelanie Griffith and Karen Webster.

It was formed after the trio competed in a dance competition last year and gained second place. According to the young women, the word EPIC stands for being creative, while DYNAMIC stands for being mighty at what you do. The trio never had an opportunity to attend a dance school but realising their innate talent to dance, they were able to progress somewhat and were recognised for their talent after being recruited to dance at various events and to even teach dancing at schools, especially for the School’s Costume Competition.

They wanted to pass on this talent to other youths and commenced a dancing programme. To date, 33 girls have been enrolled and are realising their dream of dancing. The group itself has 30 girls registered. They are taught the basics of various types of dance such as ballroom, hip hop, ballet and even dancehall. These are then integrated into various choreographies when they have to participate in public events and concerts.

At the end of the programme, the girls are presented with a certificate. Shannon Griffith told this publication that she notices many young girls who love to dance, but who just need training and rather than to be involved in idle activities, they are welcome to join the programme. “I see the girls trying, they are pushing themselves and not showing a bad attitude and I am motivated by this to continue teaching them,” she said.

The dance group is currently looking for a permanent location to hold the classes since they are currently being held at the Wisburg Secondary School.