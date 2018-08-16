Lifeless body of Vietnamese national found at D’Urban Backlands

...Two in custody

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Vietnamese man whose lifeless body was discovered at a construction site on Wednesday evening.

The body of Nguyen Nigoc Anh, age 32 , was found at Track ‘J’ D’Urban Backlands where he was working and residing. A laceration was seen on the back of the head , police stated.

The man’s body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Two persons are in police custody assisting with the investigation.