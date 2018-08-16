Juvenile escapes from Sophia holding centre

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has requested the help of the public to find 16-year-old, Leon Patterson, who escaped from the Juvenile Holding Centre at Sophia on August 9, 2018.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Public Security, Patterson was discovered missing after his mother visited the facility on the aforementioned day.

“An instant search of the premises and surrounding areas was then made which proved futile, after which security cameras were examined, which revealed that one juvenile was emptying garbage, while the escapee was seen walking towards the admin building unaccompanied, and showed by another camera later exiting the admin building through the back door,” said the ministry.

The relevant authorities were informed and the facility was visited by ‘A’ Division Commander and other officers of the GPF. A search of Sophia was done by police from ‘A’ and ‘C’ Divisions. Anyone with knowledge about Patterson is asked to contact the nearest police station. Investigations are ongoing.

Early this year, four teens had escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC), Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast. The escapees were later recaptured, but the NOC had to review the security measures that were in place.