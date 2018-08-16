Bourda market vendor killed during robbery

Police are investigating the death of a Bourda Market food vendor who was shot and robbed by three men on Wednesday night.

Dead is Troy Ramaldo , 45 of Lot 11 North Road, Lacytown . The man was operating a food stall at the the market , between Alexander and Bourda Streets when he was killed. Ramaldo sold cheese at the market and is well known in the area.

Police said around 23:00hrs on Wednesday , the man had just closed his business and was awaiting a taxi to take him home, when the suspects, one brandishing a handgun, pounced on him.

The gunman, according to a witness, discharged a round at the victim who fell instantly; the others then relieved him of his jewelry and quickly fled the scene. The man died while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem tomorrow.

No arrests have been made.