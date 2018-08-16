ANSA McAl, IAST partnering to market rice cereal

ANSA McAL Trading Limited has teamed up with the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST) to market the popular Morning Glory rice cereal and an official launch was held Wednesday at the company’s head office at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

The launch was to not only formally introduce Morning Glory to the Guyanese public, but also to highlight the local aspects of production and manufacturing right here in Guyana, while solidifying the partnership between the company and the agency, ANSA McAl said in a release.

Other highlights included the use of locally grown rice from the rice fields of Essequibo, the use of organic and nutritionally beneficial products such as molasses and other vitamins and minerals.

Essequibo houses the manufacturing plant, which employs approximately 22 highly trained and knowledgeable staff members of IAST, with another 15 persons seconded to IAST at their ECD office. The plant and the manufacturing process are of the highest quality and standard that are comparable to any operation in the developed world. The plant has the capacity to produce one tonne of Morning Glory cereal within a five- hour period.

ANSA McAL said it prides itself in fostering strong partnerships with reputable products that allow Guyanese to get a taste of what they need, and through healthy “in-your-face” marketing make those products into what they want; Morning Glory Rice Cereal is no exception.

The company said Morning Glory can be found at leading retailers countrywide. “AMTL guarantees the usual interactive promotions for consumers and that Morning Glory will become a staple in every household.” Morning Glory is the first of many locally manufactured products to be distributed by AMTL and there is a high level of gratitude to Dr Narine for entrusting the company with this initiative.

The teams from both IAST and AMTL encourage Guyanese to try Morning Glory and compare it to any other cereal brand available. The local, natural ingredients are sure to catapult Morning Glory to the forefront of the cereal category with its taste profile and texture. Morning Glory is proudly distributed by ANSA McAL Trading Limited and is available countrywide.

The event was attended by Dr Suresh Narine, Director (Institute of Applied Science and Technology; Ms Anjeta Hinds, Manager (AMTL – Food and Consumer Goods and Miss Tiffany Aaron – Brand Representative AMTL – Morning Glory