Lawyer asks for more time in Daby case

MAGISTRATE Leron Daly yesterday deferred the commencement of trial for Maryann Daby, the businesswoman who is charged for attempting to murder a Police Constable.

Daby appeared yesterday before Magistrate Leron Daly to commence trial. However, her attorney, Mark Waldron asked the magistrate for a little more time and the date was put to August 23, 2018.

The 25-year-old businesswoman is accused of discharging several rounds in the compound of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) at Thomas Lands and allegedly pointed her firearm at a police officer. She was charged and remanded to prison on a string of charges including attempted murder.

Daby appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for discharging a firearm to commit murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Particulars of the first charge allege that on May 13, 2018 at Albert Street, Thomas Lands, Daby discharged a firearm at Police Constable Christopher Kissoon with intent to commit murder. This charge was laid indictable.

The court further heard on the same day in question, Daby had a .32 pistol in her possession along with six rounds of .32 ammunition to which she had no licence to carry.

Her attorney, Mark Waldron explained that his client was a licenced firearm holder since 2014. However she had up-dated her licence to a 9mm pistol in 2018 to which she is still to attain.

Waldron further stressed that his client was tested for gunshot residue and no spent shells were found in the compound of the GMRSC.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Arwin Moore told the court that on the day in question, Constable Kissoon approached Daby after she was seen firing several shots in the air.

When the officer approached Daby, she allegedly placed the gun to his forehead and pulled the trigger, but the gun was empty.