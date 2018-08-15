Businessman told he was not cautious on the road

AFTER months of trial, a businessman was Tuesday sentenced to two years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for causing death by dangerous driving.

The charge alleged that on February 22, 2018, at Peter’s Hall Public Road, East Bank Demerara, Ramanand Jagdeo drove motorcar PRR 4395 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Alexander Appiah.

The 44-year-old man of 3036 Section ‘C’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he first appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, stated that the defendant who was the driver of motorcar PRR 4395 was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of Peter’s Hall Public Road, when he collided with the pedal cyclist who was riding in the same direction.

The court heard that the car hit the cyclist, hurling him from his bike to fall onto the roadway.

The prosecutor added that because of the collision, the cyclist’s right leg was severed.

He was then picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted a patient.

Appiah died one week later at the institution and as a result, the defendant was arrested and charged for the offence.

On Tuesday, Jagdeo was found guilty by the chief magistrate before sentence was passed. She told the court that enough evidence was shown that the defendant did drive in a dangerous manner to the public, which caused the death of Appiah and that he was cautious and was not paying attention to the road.

Attorney Paul Fung -A –fat, who represented the defendant, asked the magistrate to fine the defendant and take away his driver’s licence rather than sentencing him to imprisonment, because he was the only breadwinner for his family.

Jagdeo also showed remorse by saying: “Ma’am, I am very sorry for what I did and I will never let something like that happen again.’’

However, the magistrate proceeded to sentence Jagdeo to two years’ imprisonment.