Sparta Boss, Hypers, Buxton Diamond aiming for first win

MELANIE ‘B’, Blazers, Avacado Ballers, Sparta Boss, Paradise, Melanie ‘A’, North East La Penitence, Victoria Church Yard, Buxton Diamond, Plaisance ‘B’, Uprising and hosts Haslington Hypers will all be aiming to record wins when play in the Three Peat Promotions /Guinness Cage Competition resumes tomorrow evening at the Haslington Market Tarmac.

The above mentioned teams will be under immense pressure to register their first set of points in the exciting format and fans could expect a night of riveting action on the East Coast where the support from the various communities have been tremendous.

Opening night action last Wednesday produced some surprises with defending East Coast Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ champion, Uprising, narrowly falling to Vryheid’s Lust, while the highly successful Sparta Boss went down to reigning champion, Ol Skool Ballers, in similar fashion.

Buxton Diamond, one of the pre-tournament favourites to come out of the East Coast, was also stunned, losing to BV ‘B’ 1-0, while home team Hypers feared even worst against Alexander Village, losing by a 6-2 margin and will no doubt want to improve their performance in front of the anticipated large home support.

On the other hand, teams such as Vryheid’s Lust, BV ‘B’, Albouystown, Victoria Eagles, Belfield Warriors and Kitty Hustlers will want to build on their points.

The five-day tournament, dubbed ‘the East Coast Best versus the Rest’ pits the best teams from the East Coast corridor against the finest selection from Georgetown and is being organised to foster integration among the participating communities in an effort to create a better understanding among its inhabitants.

Among the entities in support of the cause are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E-Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminium & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Gaming Authority, Julius Variety Store and C & C Prestigious Styles.

The night’s fixtures are seen below:

BV ‘B’ versus Vryheid’s Lust 19:00hrs

Melanie ‘B’ vs. Plaisance 19:20hrs

Avacado Ballers vs. Paradise 19:40hrs

Back Circle vs. Belfield Warriors 20:00hrs

Leopold Street vs. Broad Street 20:20hrs

Blazers vs. Victoria Eagles 20:40hrs

Sparta Boss vs. Alexander Village 21:00hrs

Tiger Bay vs. North East La Penitence 21:20hrs

Albouystown vs. Victoria Church Yard 21:40hrs

Melanie ‘A’ vs. Hustlers 22:00hrs

Ol Skool Ballers vs. Haslington Hypers 22:20 hrs

Uprising vs. Buxton Diamond 22:40hrs