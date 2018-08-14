No bail for drug accused

A 26-year old man was on Monday remanded to prison for the alleged possession of marijuana.

It was stated that on August 10, 2018 at Leopold Street, Kurt Lewis had in his possession 20 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The father of one, who resides at Durban Street, Lodge, denied the charge that was read out to him by the Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

The Police prosecutor objected to bail being granted.

Bail was refused by the magistrate and Lewis was remanded to prison until September 3, 2018.