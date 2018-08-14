Figgy Green Jags and Germans set up dream final

FOLLOWING six nights of action at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court in the ‘mining town’ of Linden, the finalists of the New Era Entertainment-organised fifth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal tournament has been decided.

When play concluded in Saturday night’s semifinal, Figgy Green Jags continue the free scoring form to humble Quiet Storm 14-8, compliments of six goals from Colwyn Drakes in the first knockout match while Germans United shook off a valiant fight back from Goodfellas to eventually win 4-3 in the dying moments of the match.

In the first semifinal, Quiet Storm had a dream start after going ahead with just four minutes on the clock of the 20-minute per half clash. However, that lead was short-lived as the Jags banged in three goals between the ninth and 12th minutes while finishing the first half with an imposing 9-2 score line.

It was show time for Jags during the second period of play because they were comfortable with their healthy lead and they demonstrated superior tricks and skill moves to woo the crowd and confuse their opponents, in good spirit.

Quiet Storm played with more intent during the second half, outscoring their opponents 6-5 but it wasn’t enough. Green Jags that have the biggest margin of victory of 20-0 in this edition of the tournament could’ve scored more than 14 goals after failing to convert three penalties during the second half.

In the second semi-final, Germans United after being two goals up in the first half, had a scare from a determined Goodfellas team that were on the cusp of victory after equalizing late in the second half through Runic Velloza, before missing a clear opportunity to earn their spot in the final and a chance at the $600,000 grand cash prize and championship trophy.

With one minute remaining, the game was threatening to be decided by extra-time but Ryan Noel made no mistake with his thunderous strike from just before the half-way line which fizzled past two defenders before hitting the back of the net to secure a last gasp victory for the Germans.

Germans and the fans’ favourite, Figgy Green Jags will contest the final this Sunday at the MSC hard court.

The runners-up will receive a handsome $250,000; third $100,000 and fourth place $50,000 in the competition which has been sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

The sponsors of the tournament include Mohamed’s Enterprise, ExxonMobil, Bakewell, Cell Smart, PPDI, Sankar’s Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper Services.