Three killed in WBD smash-up

AN outing of four close friends turned out deadly on Sunday morning when the car in which they were travelling slammed into the back of a parked canter at the La Grange, West Bank Demerara Public Road.

Dead are Leroy Devon, 33, a businessman of 22 Nismes; Reshi Pasha, 20, of Lot 3 La Grange and Devindra Hardyal, 25, of 30 Public Road, La Grange, all on the West Bank of Demerara.

Up to press time, the other passenger, David Bourne, 22, of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, was still warded at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Information reaching the Guyana Chronicle suggests that the men were out partying and were about to be dropped home by the businessman around 04.20hrs when tragedy struck.

According to reports, as they were heading along the La Grange Public Road, Leroy attempted to negotiate a turn while it was raining and he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the back of the parked canter.

Police in a statement said the lone survivor was initially treated at the West Demerara Regional Hospital before being transported to the GPHC at the break of dawn, where he is receiving advanced medical attention.

The four men had earlier left a hangout spot at Stanlytown, West Bank Demerara.

The police said the lorry which was parked on the parapet was shifted several metres away from the impact of the hit.

This publication visited the home of Pasha, but family members assembled there were too distraught to speak.

Over at the home of Leroy, his father said he was a very helpful young man who helped in his family business. With his death, the father said his family will now have to return to the drawing board.

The man said that he last saw his son on Saturday, when they discussed paying salaries to workers and other issues.

The grandmother of Devindra indicated that she was sleeping when she received the call about her grandson’s demise.

She related that her niece as well as the sister of the dead man called her within the space of seconds to inform her of what they were told.

According to the weeping elderly woman, she cared for her grandson since he was small as his mother had walked out of their home, leaving him in the care of their father, who later committed suicide.

Devindra was described as a very loving and hardworking young man, who looked out for his other sibling and his grandmother.

At the crash site when this newspaper visited, debris was still evident and the truck was on the shoulder of the road. The mangled car was removed from the scene.

With the driver of the car now dead, the police are likely to receive instruction or advice to conduct an inquest to determine the cause of the crash and who might have been really responsible.