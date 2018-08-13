Team Gonsalves dominate on the water, Director deems Regatta 2018 a success

THE highly-anticipated Lake Mainstay Regatta 2018 saw powerboat racing fans and patrons having a good time, as they turned out in their numbers, witnessing at least 18 thrilling races in various categories of racing.

Amid an early shower of rain, proceedings got underway a bit after 10:00hrs in brilliant sunshine as local powerboat racers tried to match and overcome Team Gonsalves; the latter led by veteran Neil Gonsalves.

With the Bartician racers a relative no-show, it was a race between the Team Gonsalves racers and other local drivers.

However, the spoils were shared between the powerhouse Gonsalves’ racers as the younger Gonsalves –Clint and Wellington– also proved that they’re ‘chips off the old block’ by impressing and entertaining onlookers with thrilling performances.

Wellington, the eldest of the Gonsalves siblings, had the crowd behind him as he raced all events with his 15 horsepower engine. At the end of the day he got a special award for his courageous performances.

Meanwhile, Director of Lake Mainstay Resort, Wilfred Jagnarine, speaking to the media said the preparations leading up to the 18th regatta were successful despite challenges of getting sufficient sponsors initially.

He also noted that the event has attracted a number of foreigners this time around. “I think it is a good start; people look forward to this event, especially from Essequibo and all over Guyana.”

In terms of support from the government, he related, “We are happy to have the government’s support. For some years they have been collaborating with us for this event and we are grateful. And we look forward to continuing this collaboration.”

The event saw teams competing in over 18 watersport events. These included the 15, 40, 90 and 200 horsepower (HP) races, swimming and canoeing, to name a few.

After an action-packed day on the lake, revellers were also treated to live performances from artistes of various genres including chutney, dancehall, soca and reggae.