Tackling homelessness

THE fact that homelessness is a major problem becomes clear from the moment one steps onto the streets of Georgetown. While the capital city may be most affected by the issue, the matter is one of national concern. As such, it is one which must be addressed by government, not only because homeless persons may be an eyesore to tourists, or a nuisance to business operators, but because helping the less fortunate is a national responsibility. And because it is the right thing to do.

Contrary to popular belief, not all homeless persons are drug addicts. According to the findings of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), community organisations, faith-based organisations (FBOs), and even individuals who assist those unfortunate persons, there are a variety of reasons that persons end up living on the streets.

Indeed, some are drug or alcohol addicts who have been put out of homes by family members who have had enough. Many, too, have lost their homes because their families have learned that they are homosexual, HIV-positive, or victims of some other stigmatised physical or mental condition. Persons have ended up living on the streets because they have lost their homes to fire, or they may have been evicted because they became ill and could not work, and were unable to pay their rents. The reasons are numerous and wide-ranging. Add to this the fact that the homeless population comprises persons ranging from infants to the elderly, and the magnitude of implementing a solution becomes evident.

Given that the reasons for homelessness are diverse, the medium and long-term solutions must necessarily be tailored to meet their individual needs. This must begin by identifying those reasons, followed by action designed to meet those needs.

Obviously, such an undertaking will not be easy; it will require political will, commitment, determination, and cooperative consultation and coordination among multiple agencies.

Victims of drug and alcohol addiction must be directed towards the medical establishments which are equipped to handle addiction. Help is also available in our public health and social welfare systems to those who may be physically or mentally ill, or who need assistance for a place to stay until they can find a job and get back on their feet.

Government has established the Night Shelter as well as the Hugo Chavez Centre, both of these facilities cater for persons who are homeless. Also, the Palms Geriatric Home is also run by the government and has been providing a service.

As was said, the process of solving the problem of homelessness begins with mustering the political will to address the challenge. Once this is done, government may consider forming a task force which should include representatives from all relevant ministries, regional and local government organs, NGOs, FBOs, community groups, legal experts, human rights specialists, and others.

Such a task force can then make recommendations, with the objective of establishing centres to which homeless persons may go, first, to take care of their immediate needs for food, shelter, clothing, and perhaps, mental and physical evaluation, and counselling. From there, having identified their unique needs, the less fortunate may then be directed or conveyed to places which provide the care that they need, with the objective of returning their lives to normalcy. Consideration must also be given to actively reaching out to homeless persons, in addition to having them go to established centres.

Indeed, solving the problem of homelessness would result in more beautiful, attractive and cleaner surroundings. Tourists would have fewer complaints about “vagrants bothering them,” and residents would have one less thing to complain about. But, perhaps more importantly, we as a people, through our elected representatives and others, would have done the right thing by helping our fellow Guyanese in their time of need.