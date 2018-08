The lifeless body of an ex-policeman was discovered on the Killmarnock Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice around 03:30hrs on Monday morning.

The man has been identified as 40-year-old Marlon Cox , a farmer of Tain on the Corentyne .

Police noted that the injuries to the right hand and head of the deceased are consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident. Reports are that the man may have been hit by a truck.

The body is presently at the New Amsterdam Hospital Mortuary. (Nafeeza Yahya)