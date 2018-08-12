OMSCC stages inaugural Over-60 feature

TORONTO, Canada — The inaugural Over-60 game, organised by the Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) came off with a bang at the Ashtonbee Reservoir last Sunday with Ed Pestano’s X1 emerging winners of the NasCup, sponsored by Naseer Baksh.

The game, played in honour of founding members Albert Ramcharran, Dharam Lall, Edwin Pestano, Henry DeCastro and Lloyd Daligadu and also all the previous and current Board Members and sponsors, saw Pestano’s side reach 117 for five in the penultimate delivery of the 12-over affair in a hotly contested affair which was nevertheless played in a very friendly atmosphere.

Pestano’s X1 were replying to the 115 made by Dharam Lall’s team which also had their fair share of “retired outs” as the opponents.

Most Valuable Player of the winning combination, Hardat Ramcharran, slammed three sixes and a similar number of fours in a top score of 35 before retiring while opener Roger Sunich also hit 31 with four fours and two sixes. Ganesh Ramraj also weighed in with three sixes and a four in his quick-fire 23.

Earlier, Prakash Ramoutar (29) and Errol Ten-Pow (25) led the way for Dharam Lall’s side. Ramoutar was voted the MVP.

At the presentation ceremony, OMSCC president Azeem Khan announced that the Over-60 games will be a yearly event with teams vying for the NasCup.

Baksh, who also participated in the game, pointed out that he was delighted to be involved in sponsorship. Both teams also received monetary cash incentives. (Frederick Halley).