Cops arrested in murder of Brazilian miner

Police have arrested two of their own following the murder of a Brazilian miner in the Puruni District , Cuyuni/Mazaruni on Saturday.

The miner has been identified as 37-year-old Evastevo Marques Costa. Reports are that the man was shot after running away from the police who were making checks for documentation at the time.

According to the police , investigations revealed that the Subordinate Officer and Constable of the Kurupung Police Station abandoned the said station sometime on Friday morning, leaving on an ATV for patrol duties while being armed with a.30 Carbine Rifle.

They subsequently joined a boat and proceeded to a Landing along the Puruni River.

Police said on arrival at the Landing sometime around midday on Saturday, the Subordinate Officer claimed that he remained in the boat while the Constable , who was armed with the rifle,exited and proceeded to a shop and shortly after two loud explosions were heard which caused him (the Subordinate Officer) to proceed to make inquiries.

According to the police , the Subordinate Officer mentioned that the Constable told him that a male discharged a round at him and he returned fire.

The body of a male Brazilian was seen lying on the ground a short distance away; he was picked up, placed in a boat and taken to the main Landing.

Police said during this time another Subordinate Officer and a Detective Constable of the Bartica Police Station who were in the said area on duty investigating a report of alleged threats, arrived at the scene and took possession of the firearm which was in possession of the Constable and alerted the Divisional Commander.

Police said a Gazette Officer and a team of Detectives were dispatched to the location on Saturday evening to investigate the incident.

Arrangements are in place for another Subordinate Officer and three Constables to be dispatched to Kurupung Police Station and this process will be completed by Sunday evening , the police said.