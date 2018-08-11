Climate Change | What can we possibly do to mitigate it?

Dear Editor,

THERE has rightly been talk of what the government can do to mitigate climate change. But what can we as individuals do?

New research published in the journal, Science has revealed that avoiding meat and dairy products is the single biggest way you can reduce your environmental impact on the planet. The analysis has revealed that livestock, which takes up 83 per cent of farmland and produces 60 per cent of agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions, provide only 18 per cent of our daily intake of calories.

It has also revealed that the elimination of meat and dairy consumption would result in the reduction of more than 75 per cent of global farmland, an area equivalent to the US, China, European Union and Australia combined.

A World Wildlife Fund report has found that 60 per cent of global biodiversity loss is down to meat-based diets. A graph produced by Our World in Data suggests that, on average, 0.01m2 of land is required to produce a gram of protein from beans or peas, as against 1m2 to produce a gram of protein from cattle or sheep: A 100-fold difference.

Beef production results in up to 105kg of greenhouse gases per 100g of meat. Tofu, on the other hand, produces less than 3.5kg. In Ireland, a third of our greenhouse gas emissions come from ruminants. Albert Einstein’s quote has never been more apt: “Nothing will benefit human health and increase the chances for survival of life on Earth as much as the evolution to a vegetarian diet.”

Regards

Rooplall Dudhnath