911 system was never down

Dear Editor,

CONTRARY to reports in some sections of the media that the 911 system is down, please be advised that this is furthest from the truth.

The Guyana Police Force wishes to caution that the 911 facility is there for a specific purpose, and must be allowed to serve that purpose.

We have noted the prank calls and other calls which clearly waste a lot of valuable time and other resources, and we urge citizens to conduct themselves in a manner in keeping with that of being a good citizen.

Regards

Jairam Ramlakhan

Superintendent

Public Relations and Press Officer

Guyana Police Force