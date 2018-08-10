‘Otisha’ committed to stand trial at the High Court

Well known transgender personality , Otis Pearson , popularly known as ‘Otisha’ , has been committed to stand before Judge and Jury at the High Court to answer to a rape charge involving a minor.

He was committed on Friday by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court following a paper committal. He remains on bail.

The court heard that on December 24,2017 at Station Street, Kitty , Pearson engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

Pearson , who resides at Lot 61, Station Street, Kitty was not required to plead to the charge .

The accused was arrested in March this year after accusations were leveled against him in relation to having sexual relations with under-aged boys.

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) had assisted the police in the probe and a file was compiled and sent to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Pearson had been very vocal on social media and was reported as saying during a television interview that he “has a young boy for every day of the week.”

But Pearson claimed that the statement was misinterpreted and he denied having sexual relations with “little boys.”