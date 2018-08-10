Increased cash prizes for Prime Minister T20 Softball Cup

… Three-day tournament to be officially launched tomorrow

ORGANISERS of the second edition of the Prime Minister T20 Softball Cup 2 have indicated that there is a substantial increase of cash prizes for both categories, when the three-day tournament concludes.

The tournament is billed for October 19-21 and information from the organisers indicates that the winning team from Open and Masters categories will pocket $100 000 more than last year’s winners.

This year $700 000 will be up for grabs in the Open category, while the Masters will vie for the winners’ purse of $600 000. Both categories will have a runners-up prize of $100 000 as well as trophies.

The tournament, which is organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc,, is being played in collaboration with National Sports Commission, the Ministry of the Presidency Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport. Several teams from the Diaspora are set to participate.

Lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals. Regal Masters and Speedboat are the respective defending champions.

Meanwhile, the official launch of the tournament is billed for tomorrow from 11:00hrs at the Everest Cricket Club ground. Prime Minister (ag) and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of Social Cohesion and Sport Dr George Norton, Director of Sport Christopher Jones along with the president of the GSCL, Ian John, are expected to deliver remarks.

To date Banks DIH, Hero Motorcycle, Regal Sports, among other business entities, have signalled their support.

Further, the quarter-finals in the Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise and Elegance Jewellery-sponsored softball competition, will also be played tomorrow along with a feature 20/20 game between Corriverton Spartans and Regal All Stars.

The visitors will depend on Krishon Sobhai, Chandrashekar Arjune, Vishal Phillips, Randy Baichan, Kishan Gangaram, and Eon Hooper, a former national player.

The city team will bank on Patrick Rooplall, Fazal Rafeik, Sachin Singh and Khalid Haslim.