KFC gives away over 400 tickets to CPL fans

THE local Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) franchise has decided to add to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fever in Guyana by giving away over 400 tickets and giving fans a chance to meet some of the players.

Yesterday, fans were able to meet some of the cricketers from the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at the KFC Vlissengen Road outlet

Newcomer and Australian all-rounder, Chris Green and national players: Devendra Bishoo, Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford spent one hour with their fans, as KFC gave away more tickets.

Marketing Manager of KFC, Livasti Bhooplall, told the Chronicle Sport that KFC is an official sponsor for CPL and has an ongoing promotion to giveaway free tickets to customers but the franchise also wanted to provide fans an opportunity to interact with the players.

“We gave away 400 tickets already,” Bhooplall highlighted and explained that these were all tickets to the premier Green Stand at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Every single person who purchased KFC’s 20-piece meal got free tickets for the matches and yesterday, certain purchases entitled customers to receive tickets.

According to Bhooplall, as the tournament progresses and Guyana gets ready to host two playoff matches and the final two matches before the playoffs, persons can expect to meet more players through KFC – and win more tickets!

She promised, “Come September, we will have (players from) Jamaica and Trinidad for persons to meet and we will have lots of giveaways for tickets for every game.”

The CPL kicked off last night with the Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Stars and will continue tonight with the first home game: The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. (Vishani Ragobeer)