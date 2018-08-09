Four countries confirmed for GMR&SC international drags

(By Stephan Sookram in Canada, compliments of Mohamed’s Enterprise and National Sports Commission)

FOUR countries are confirmed to participate in the King of the Strip 3 Drag race meet set for August 26, at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

According to the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), the organisers of the event, this installation of the event will feature the largest number of overseas countries.

Contingents from Trinidad, Barbados, St Vincent and Suriname are expected for the International meet though the club has yet to confirm numbers

Reports indicate that one of the sponsors, Tropical Shipping, has offered to ship the cars here and back should they get the approval, something they are interested in capitalising on almost immediately.

Meanwhile the club announced that they are continuing construction of their Launchpad and full quarter-mile strip as well as revisiting several areas of concern ahead of the meet.

Spectator fencing is one area that they intend to look at ahead of the August 26 meet.

Meanwhile, many will be interested to try out the full strip the club intends to unveil in the coming weeks. Several classes will have new champions, as the strip length increases but competition is expected to get tougher with the installation of the launch-pad.

Last time out, Mohamed Enterprise’s Nissan GT-R ‘Goliath’ piloted by Shawn Cox lowered the strip record to 7.52 seconds to win the Unlimited class.

Other winners included Shawn Persaud (Toyota Caldina) in the 8-second class, Raj Panday with a Toyota Alteeza took the 9-second class and Damian Persaud with a Toyota Caldina took the 10-second class.

Suriname’s Michael Namchand with his Toyota Mark II took the 11-second class with the Toyota Chaser Raymond copping the 12-second class.

Ricardo Moore’s Toyota Starlet was the winner of the 13-second class with Bishram Rajaram winning the 14-second class.

The 15-second class was won by Troy Kowlessar with the Trinidadian bike duo of Shawn Briggs and Ian Atherly also picking up trophies.

The sponsors for KOS Strip 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa McAl, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company and Trans Pacific Auto Spares.