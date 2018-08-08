UWI Doctorate for Chanderpaul

Guyanese cricket legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, a former captain of the West Indies team, will be given the Honorary Doctors of Law later this year by the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Chanderpaul , who is still actively playing professional cricket although he is now 43, is listed among several other regional personalities , including Trinidadian calypsonian Winston Bailey, better known at ‘The Mighty Shadow’ and Former Prime Minister of the Bahamas ,Hubert Ingraham who will be honoured later this year by the University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus.

Chanderpaul,who made his international debut at the age of 19,scored over 11,000 runs in Test cricket.He is currently the 8th highest run scorer of all time in the format in the longer format of the game.(Excerpt from the Trinidad Guardian)