NIS mulls court action over $250M owed by GuySuCo

ALTHOUGH the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has cleared its $1.5 billion debt with the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the corporation is yet to pay the accumulated interest of $250 million.

NIS has since issued a “demand notice” to GuySuCo because the scheme intends to move to the court to get the money, said General Manager of the NIS, Holly Greaves in response to a question from Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, during a Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Social Services meeting with a team from NIS on Monday.

Minister Broomes questioned if GuySuCo had paid over money that was deducted from workers of the Enmore Sugar Estate, but was never submitted to the NIS.

“GuySuCo although they did not pay on time, they made their full payment, but they did not pay the outstanding interest…we are still waiting for a response to the letter that we sent them,” said Greaves.