Man found dead at Craig was murdered

..relatives believe he was killed at Grove ‘ball field’

An autopsy which was performed on the body of Kevin Ketwaroo , whose partially decomposed remains were fished out of a trench at Craig sideline Dam , East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Monday gave his cause of death as blunt trauma to head and compression to neck the body.

Ketwaroo called “Wild buck” of Friendship, EBD was identified by siblings on Tuesday. Relatives believe the young man was killed at a party on Saturday night which was held at a ball field in Third Street, Grove EBD.

The autopsy was performed by government pathologist Dr Nehal Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation mortuary on Wednesday.

According to the police, the man’s sister claimed that she last saw him alive on August 1 during the morning hours when he visited her home. The man’s wife said that about a month ago while the two lived together he assaulted her and a report was made to the police at Grove.

When the police went to arrest him, he ran away and she later moved out of their home and relocated to Sophia.

Police said that information suggests that Ketwaroo may have been involved in a fight with persons who might have inflicted the injuries. The man’s relatives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man’s assailant/s.