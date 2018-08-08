Majeed accredited Guyana’s Ambassador to El Salvador

HALIM Majeed was recently accredited Guyana’s Ambassador to El Salvador, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

He presented his Letters of Credence to President of the Republic of El Salvador, His Excellency Salvador Sánchez Cerén, and was accredited Non-Resident Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to that country.

Ambassador Majeed is concurrently accredited to the Republic of Cuba and The Dominican Republic. While in El Salvador, the ambassador also met with Foreign Minister (ag), Carlos Castaneda, and Minister of Economy, Dr. Luz Estrella to discuss the enhancement of bilateral relations between the two countries and possible areas of mutual cooperation.

During a meeting with acting Foreign Minister Castaneda, Ambassador Majeed shared that “Guyana will pursue robustly the various elements of our bilateral relations in a framework of goodwill, friendship and understanding that would redound to our mutual benefit.” The foreign minister (ag) also extended an invitation to Guyana to participate in the El Salvador International Trade Fair on November 14-18, 2018.

Ambassador Majeed was accompanied by a small Guyana trade delegation which included Chairman of Demerara Distillers Limited Mr. Komal Samaroo and Chairman of Nand Persaud Group of Companies, Mr. Ragendra Persaud. Guyana and El Salvador established diplomatic relations on May 1, 1992. The two countries are commonly involved in a number of regional bodies, such as the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)/ Central American Integration System (SICA) mechanism, the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) and the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC).