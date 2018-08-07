Team Wreckers continue Endurance dominance

THE Ramchand’s Wrecker team of Adrian Fernandes and Anand Ramchand successfully defended their title at the second Endurance event.

Organised by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), the wreckers were able to defend their title after challenges from the team of Sean Bacchus and Rama Latchman

The Wreckers completed 84 laps, two ahead of Bacchus who completed 82 and the third place finisher Motilall Deodass who made 81.

The trio also represented the podium for the 1501-1600cc class.

In the 0-1500cc class, Haniff Mohamed completed 75 laps to be crowned champion ahead of Sunil Singh (61 laps) and Bishram Rajaram (60 laps).

In the 1601-2000cc class, Syad Hassan and his team were the only entrants to complete 60 laps, thus they took the top prize.

Anand Ramchand also won the unlimited class with 70 laps ahead of Rameez Mohamed 40 and Shan Seejattan 11. Seejattan had a fastest lap time of 1:20.742.

The attention now swings to the third edition of the King of the Strip drag race meet set for August 26th.