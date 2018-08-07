Stephan DeLeon begin NBA journey with stint at IMG Academy

By Rawle Toney

IT was Lao Tzu, the ancient Chinese philosopher and writer who said “The journey of a thousand miles begin with one step,” something 14-year-old Stephan DeLeon is about to exemplify as he begins his journey to the NBA.

“I think I have what it takes to be an NBA player,” the charismatic shooting guard told Chronicle Sport prior to his departure to the IMG Academy– a preparatory boarding school and sport training destination in Bradenton, Florida, United States, which offers an integrated academic and athletic college preparatory experience across eight sports: baseball, basketball, football, golf, lacrosse, soccer, tennis, and track & field and cross country.

DeLeon, a student of Chase Academy, will join Nashawnta Smith (baseball), Adaejah Hodge (track & field) and Angel George (tennis) from the British Virgin Islands (BVI) at the prestigious sports academy for a one-week Youth (August 12 to 18) Core Sports Camp in their respective athletic disciplines.

Following the 2017 Hurricane that wreak havoc in Tortola, Stephan moved to Guyana and enrolled at the Henry Chase-owned school, which is well known for their exceptional sports programme.

Playing the position of guard, Stephan is described as an outstanding shooter and tenacious defender, who is highly focussed. The 14-year-old has been a perennial standout in BVI basketball camps since the age of four.

During the National Schools Basketball Championship, which is organised by Youth Basketball Guyana, DeLeon turned heads with his superb ball-handling skills, Steph Curry-like aim from behind the arc, as well as his unselfish style of play.

“My mother is my biggest supporter, along with family, so much of what I’m about to embark on is because of her,” the 14-year-old ball handler pointed out, when asked about his journey to the USA.

Naming Golden State Warriors shooting guard Stephen Curry as his favourite player, DeLeon said he works hard to emulate the two-time NBA MVP and champion, but also keep in mind that having a good education is equally important.

“The idea is to go to Florida, do my best and impress them enough so that I could be a permanent part of what they have there. I know my mother and family work very hard to give me a chance to live my dreams, so I will do my best and make them proud,” said the budding guard.

Looking ahead, DeLeon said he would like to represent Guyana internationally, adding, “I mean, yea, I grew up in the BVI, but all my family and everyone is from Guyana and live in Guyana, so I would like to do great things for my country.”

DeLeon was high in praise for his coach in the BVI, Mr Milton Mc Lean, of Sea Cows Bay Basketball Club who moulded him and was very instrumental in getting him to this level and also provided the recommendation for him to get this scholarship.

Meanwhile, Henry Chase, the principal for the school which DeLeon attends, said that he’s happy with the opportunity given to DeLeon, pointing out that he (Stephan) will “now set the stage for more Guyanese youths.”

According to Chase, his aim is to give the best athletes in Guyana a chance to excel in their respective disciplines, while giving them an avenue to be educated in a system that will allow them to focus on their craft, while receiving quality education.