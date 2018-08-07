Guyana downed 3-1 in opening match against St Lucia

THE National U-15 Girls’ team had a creditable start to their campaign in the CONCACAF U-15 Girls Championship yesterday when they went down to St. Lucia by a 3–1 margin at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.

Guyana’s lone goal was an own goal created when Shacaylah Williams was pressing the defence, resulting in an error on the part of the St. Lucians.

Meanwhile, Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Women’s International Coordinator, Paul Beresford, said that while injuries were sustained among some players, the team played well.

“We played well in the first half for a team that was playing their first match together. However, the team grew a bit tired in the second half in 92-degree heat and humidity. Guyana led 1 – 0 at the half and dominated play. Injuries to two of our players resulted in St. Lucia tying the game. They scored two additional goals in the second half to win the match.”

Guyana’s squad consists of both overseas and Guyana-based players, including two goalkeepers, six defenders, five midfielders and five forwards.

The overseas-based players were selected following the hosting of Talent Identification Camps in the United States and Canada.

The starting lineup in yesterday’s match, captained by Samantha Banfield, was as follows: Ludesha Reynolds (GK), Hasha Holder, Jenea Knoght, Ashaya Doobay, Allianna Holder, Jaida Brooks, Samantha Banfield (C), Shacaylah Williams, Anastasia Salvadore, Kersti Thomas and Anaya Willabus.

Guyana’s next match is scheduled for today at 09:00hrs against Cayman Islands. They will then play The Bahamas tomorrow at 11:00hrs. The playoff will begin on August 10, following the group qualifiers, with the final set for August 13 at 11:00hrs.