Electrician electrocuted in Essequibo

An electrician attached to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure met an untimely death on Monday after he was electrocuted while working on the Essequibo Coast.

Dead is Orwayne Cozier , an electrician in his mid-twenties who lived in Campbellville in the city. The incident occurred sometime after midday on Monday.

Reports are that the man and a colleague were working when the two came into contact with a live wire. While the man’s colleague managed to escape with minor injuries , he felt the brunt of the incident.

The man’s death left his relatives in shock.