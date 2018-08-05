Team Guyana nets 6 Gold, 3 Bronze at 16th

IPF/NAPF Regional Powerlifting Championships

THE eight-member Guyana powerlifting team will be arriving home tonight, heavily decorated after they netted six gold and three bronze medals at the just concluded 16th Annual IPF/NAPF Regional Power Lifting Championships in Mexico City, Mexico, which began on August 1 and ended on Saturday, 4th.

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) has the unique distinction of almost always bringing back Gold medals from any international meet and often fly under the radar in terms of recognition.

However, when the powerlifters return to the ‘Land of Many Waters’ tonight, the Director of Sport, Christopher Jones and other dignitaries will be on hand to greet them at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The medal tally is as follows:

6 Gold Medals, 3 Bronze medals from 8 Athletes

Nairanjan Singh————Gold in the Equipped Master’s IV, 83kg

Frank Tucker—————-Gold in the Equipped Master’s III, 105kg

Franklyn Brisport-Luke—–Bronze in the Equipped Master’s I, 66kg

Franklyn Brisport-Luke—-Bronze in the Equipped Open 66kg

Paul Adams——————Gold in the Classic Open 83kg

Carlos Petterson————Gold in the Open Classic 93kg

Carlos Petterson————Gold in the Open Equipped 93kg

Carlos Petterson————Best Overall Male Classic

Carlos Petterson————Best Overall Male Equipped

Nadina Taharally————Gold in the Classic Master’s I, 72kg,

Nadina Taharally————Bronze in the Classic Open 72kg